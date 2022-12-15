After arguing against nurse pay increases in a TV interview, a Tory MP was silenced.
On Thursday morning, the Health Minister Maria Caulfield spoke with Sky News host Niall Paterson.
As the NHS deals with unprecedented levels of industrial action over wages, nurses across England, Northern Ireland, and Wales are on strike today.
Following the current breakdown in negotiations between the UK Government and the Royal College of Nursing, which is requesting a 19.2% pay increase that the Government has deemed unaffordable, the debate has been sparked.
You can watch the full video below:
Related: Dickensian Christmas’ warning as people go cold and hungry