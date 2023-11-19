Let’s hope someone buys Jeremy Hunt a dictionary for Christmas. The Tory Chancellor has gone into bat for his party on Sunday, arguing that the plan to send migrants to Rwanda must go ahead, even if that means changing the current laws of the land.

Changing laws, and changing word definitions?

His words are likely to cause further uproar, on a topic that is drenched in controversy. The Supreme Court declared earlier this week that it would be unlawful to implement the Rwanda policy as it stands. This prompted Rishi Sunak to pursue emergency legislation.

This would help to force-through the plan, and ultimately, alter British law in its current form. Suella Braverman, the disgraced former Home Secretary, also penned an article calling for the rules to be circumvented. Now Jeremy Hunt has got in on the act…

Jeremy Hunt says amending laws to suit Tories ‘is democratic’

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Hunt had the brass neck to argue that changing the law in response to a court verdict was actually ‘their democratic right’, suggesting that the current system is ‘unfair to the British people’.

#TrevorPhillips: The Supreme Court ruled the current version of the Rwanda plan is unlawful & the PM said he would change the law… are you comfortable with that response to a legal ruling… change the law?



Jeremy Hunt argues Tories are ‘compassionate’

And, if you thought his definition of ‘democratic’ was a little off, Mr. Hunt also seems to be struggling with another word. On Friday, he described his government, responsible for implementing austerity and cuts to public services since 2010, as ‘compassionate’. Alright then…

“We’ll always be a compassionate Conservative government. But part of how we make our economy successful is by making sure companies find the staff they need.. and we do need to reform our welfare system.”

“In terms of tax cuts, you’ll have to wait and see but the priority is helping businesses. The best way we can reduce tax burden for everyone is to grow the economy. No shortcuts… we will always take a balanced approach of putting the economy first.” | Jeremy Hunt