Social media has relentlessly mocked Tommy Robinson for donation begging after he fled the country following police making arrest enquiries following a man being knocked unconscious at St Pancras International Station.

Earlier this week, it was revealed a donation page has been set up for the far-right activist, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, after British Transport Police issued an announcement on the incident.

The donation page reads: “He was the victim of the crime here, in Sadiq Khan’s dangerous city. Unlike 940,000 other Londoners, he managed to save himself. Now it’s up to you and me to save him from the UK’s two-tier justice system. Help me pay for Tommy’s lawyers at www.SaveTommy.com. I’ll keep you posted on this one.”

“But I fear that they’ll prosecute Tommy no matter what, just to keep him on the back foot, keep him in jeopardy, and keep burning up his time and money. Let’s at least help Tommy by covering his criminal lawyers — please chip in to his legal crowdfund below,” it adds.

But social media has slammed the decision.

One user wrote: “Another post from cowardly little runt Tommy Robinson from his hideaway in Tenerife or wherever he is,using donations from the gullible fools who think he cares about anything or anybody else, to once again run away from facing justice and have another holiday at their expense.”

“Is the real reason Robinson ran because he knows he can extract cash from the gullible? DON’T TRUST TOMMY,” another asked.

Tommy Robinson begs for donations amid police probe.



Is the real reason Robinson ran because he knows he can extract cash from the gullible?



DON'T TRUST TOMMY#TommyRobinson#DontTrustTommy#Grifter #Donations #FarRighthttps://t.co/QOnZAzuSSu — FightingAnne1 (@FightingAnne1) July 31, 2025

“No surprise that Yaxley-Lennon is on a new grift where he’s asking for money. Leopards and all that.”

A follow up to this.



No surprise that Yaxley-Lennon is on a new grift where he's asking for money.



Leopards and all thathttps://t.co/QHAsUOTys6 — Shadow the IceHound (@Icehound18) July 31, 2025

In a recent update, British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (July 28), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”