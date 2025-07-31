Six councillors have defected to Jeremy Corbyn’s party in a momentous landmark for the growing movement.

Hastings Independents Group have formally joined the newly launched left-wing political movement, co-founded by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, according to Hasting Times.

Councillors Paul Barnett, Andy Batsford, John Cannan, Nigel Sinden, Mike Turner, and Simon Willis left the Labour Party in December 2023 to form the Hastings Independent Group and have now joined Your Party, which already has over 600,000 members.

The councillors say they support the party’s mission to create a fairer, more democratic, and more inclusive political system across the UK.

Group leader Cllr Paul Barnett welcomed the rapid momentum behind the new party. “It’s extraordinary, half a million people signing up in just days. This shows the country has been crying out for a real alternative.

“We saw the direction Labour was heading nearly two years ago. Since then, its increasingly centralised decision-making and lack of principled leadership has only deepened public disillusionment. People no longer see them as a credible force for change.

“In Hastings, stepping outside the party whip has allowed us to challenge bad decisions more freely, from opposing the criminalisation of homelessness to standing with our Muslim communities in the face of local and global hostility. We’ve also championed democratic localism, giving residents a real say in shaping the town’s future.”

He added: “With Your Party gaining ground faster than both Labour and Reform combined, there is real hope again. We look forward to building strong alliances with trade unions, grassroots organisations, and other progressive movements to shape a more equal, compassionate and accountable politics here in Hastings and across the UK.”