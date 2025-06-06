Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has allegedly been ‘kicked out’ of London steak restaurant

A video posted on X shows far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon allegedly getting asked to leave the Hawksmoor Air Street restaurant in London.

Tommy Robinson and his party were ‘kicked out’ of the steak restaurant after “finishing their starters”, claiming they had “no reason given” for their dismissal.

Once a prominent member of the EDL, Guramit Singh Kalirai, was also present at the dinner and posted a video on X along with the caption: “Just been kicked out of Hawksmoor steakhouse for no reason. Literally just had our starters.”

In the clip, you can hear the group speaking with the manager of the restaurant who tells them: “members of staff feel uncomfortable serving you”.

Mr Kalirai chimes in: “Is it because of the colour of my skin?” to which the manager promptly responds: “No, no, no. We have a duty of care to our members of staff.

“We like to look after our people, as I’m sure you can understand.”

Robinson is then given the CEO’s business card, which he’s advised to contact for any further questions.

The manager tells the group of men that the first round of drinks will be covered by the restaurant, adding: “I’m very sorry. I hope it hasn’t inconvenienced you.”

Mr Kalirai then turns to the camera, saying: “Have you seen that? We’ve just been kicked out of the steakhouse.

“Been sat here for a f***ing hour. We are sat here with the celebrities.”

The clip surfaced shortly after Tommy Robinson was bailed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 5), after allegations of Robinson harassing two journalists through his social media accounts.

According to LBC, Robinson allegedly harassed MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7, last year.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring paid Tommy’s bail and the far-right activist will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on July 3.