Tommy Robinson has issued a plea to his followers to protect the Cenotaph on Saturday from protesters… who are unlikely to come within a mile of the Whitehall monument.

The far-right extremist took to X (formerly Twitter) to whip up his band of hateful warriors after Suella Braverman said any pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph will be “put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground”.

She also said she “won’t hesitate to act” if it is found that police need stronger powers to deal with what she called “utterly odious” behaviour at demonstrations.

Former EDL leader Robinson echoed her comments on Twitter having been banned on the platform since 2018, calling for his supporters to go to London this Saturday in a hate-filled video posted just four days after his account was reinstated.

The video, posted with the caption: “Why I’ll be in London this weekend and why you should too! #Cenotaph #NeverAgain”, included footage from 14 years ago in Luton which he claims sparked his interest to act.

He says: “I’m going to be there reporting, for you, as a journalist to show what’s going on that day, to document what they’ve allowed to happen over the last three weeks.”

But both Robinson and Patel have seemingly ignored the fact that organisers have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph is located on Saturday.

In fact, if you cared to look at the planned route, it starts at Hyde Park – about a mile from the Cenotaph – and ends at the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames and a further mile and a bit away from the war memorial.

Pro-Palestine marches have been taken place in London across the last few weekends in response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza after Hamas attacked on October 7. The route of the pro-Palestinian march planned for this Saturday runs from Hyde Park to the US Embassy in south London. It does not pass through Whitehall.

Stand Up to Racism gave a response to Robinson’s post and said: “Fascist #TommyRobinson is calling a demo on Saturday to ‘defend’ the #Cenotaph – from a non existent threat. As in his BNP & EDL days he promotes #Islamophobia & is organising for violence. Sunak & Braverman’s rhetoric is giving the Far Right the excuse to mobilise.”

The Metropolitan Police told the Mirror they would not directly comment on Robinson’s tweet but are calling on coalition of organisers to consider postponing any demonstrations in London this Armistice Weekend. It added that senior officers are concerned at criminal acts by breakaway groups intent on fuelling disorder who are attracted by these regular events.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “The risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing. This is of concern ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital. Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend.”

“Since October 7, more than 160 people have been arrested for a range of offences, including racially motivated public offences, violence and assaulting police officers. There has been an escalation in violence and disorder linked to protests, often perpetrated by breakaway groups who have no interest in demonstration causes.

“Hate crime also continues to rise significantly, with one suspect using PA equipment arrested on Saturday on suspicion of making anti-Semitic comments. More than 554 reports of anti-Semitic offences and 220 Islamophobic offences have been received between October 1 and November 1, 2023.”