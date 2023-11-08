Homeless people have reacted with dismay over Suella Braverman’s latest comments concerning those living on the streets.

In a scarcely-believable turn of events, the Home Secretary took to Twitter (X) at the weekend to suggest that those living in tents are doing it as a ‘lifestyle choice’. She even suggested that many of those on the streets ‘are from abroad’.

The Financial Times reported that Suella Braverman’s plans could see the introduction of a new civil order offence, which would deter charities from giving tents to the homeless if their usage could be deemed ‘a nuisance’.

Braverman, meanwhile, is sticking to her guns.

“The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.”

“What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities.” | Suella Braverman

PoliticsJOE has canvassed the opinions of people rough sleeping since the remarks, and they don’t seem to have gone down well:

