Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August last year.

The far-right activist will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.

#BreakingNews Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men in August last year, the Crown Prosecution Service said pic.twitter.com/yvJe8RU7Kj — PA Media (@PA) May 21, 2025

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The news of his charge comes the day after it was announced he would be released from prison early after his sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court was reduced.

Robinson had his 18-month sentence reduced by four months at the High Court, meaning he would be released in a matter of days.