Tommy Robinson accidentally leaked the moment his lawyer told him she can no longer represent him in a hilarious fist-in-mouth social media moment.

The far-right activist has been sunning himself at a luxury 5-star resort in Cyprus as far-right mobs cause chaos across parts of England and Northern Ireland.

He emigrated from the UK last Sunday amid a High Court case accusing him of “flagrant” contempt of court related to a film shown at a protest in central London.

Taking to social media, Robinson praised his supporters for sending him hundreds of messages of “love and support” as he battles with the realities of being exiled from his native country.

But he accidentally included a message from his lawyer, Jesminara Rahman, telling him where to go.

Tommy Robinson deleted this Tweet, as it accidentally had his lawyer telling him in the bottom right corner that he will no longer represent him.



You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/08dXNUgi7a — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) August 5, 2024

Rahman, who specialises in tax disputes, told the former English Defence League leader that she no longer wanted his money as he was “destroying” the country.

The WhatsApp messages read: “I am just letting you know that in good conscience with your instigation of riots in the UK, causing a lot of people to suffer. I can’t represent you anymore. Please provide your bank details so I can return your deposit.

“Between you and the Zionists you are destroying our country. The irony is that if I was in the streets your followers would attack me because of the colour of my skin.”

After accidentally posting the hard-hitting message, one of Robinson’s followers asked him: “Is the last picture supposed to be there.”

He then reposted his messages of support without the one from Rahman.

Rahman runs a company called Tax Resolute Ltd, which is based in Ilford, East London and specialises in a range of tax issues. It also represents clients involved in disputes with HMRC.

Rahman previously worked in HMRC for 15 years and specialised in dispute resolution.

Related: PM rejects calls for Parliament to return to debate riots amid demands from MPs