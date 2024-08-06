A “patriot” who used violent disorder in Hull as an opportunity to go on a shopping spree has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in September.

John Honey, of Park Grove, Hull, appeared before magistrates on Sunday (4/8) charged with violent disorder, three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary and criminal damage.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 5 September.

This guy's is soooooo going to prison.



What a plank. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oD8cby5ynK — smtm_lfc1975 (@smtm_lfc1975) August 4, 2024

Pictures posted on social media show Honey going on a shopping spree by looting Greggs, Shoe Zone, Lush and a phone shop during the riots.

His St George’s Cross rugby shirt meant that he was easily identifiable.

Wes Streeting has condemned the “mindless thuggery of the far right” after riots spread through towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland over the weekend.

He said he had been “shocked and sickened by the scenes on the streets of our towns and cities in recent days”, adding:

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, that is what we are dealing with.

“This has been far right agitation, and I am sure a broader group of people have been pulled in and saw a chance to cause trouble, who are just idiots. But they need to face the full force of the law too.

“But we shouldn’t be in any doubt about the insidious nature of what lies underneath all of this, who is pushing it, who is amplifying it, who is quite literally in some cases fanning the flames. This is far right violence.”

Related: Household and business riot damage claims to police could reach £1m