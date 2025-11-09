The director of the BBC, Tim Davie, has resigned after a “rightwing media storm”, it has been claimed.

Fans of the Beeb have accused rightwing newspapers of “pushing an anti-BBC campaign” following the leak of a 19-page memo on impartiality by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, which raised concerns in the corporation.

Before Davie’s resignation announcement, presenter Nick Robinson said on the Today programme there were “genuine” worries about the editorial standards and mistakes; however, he said he believed there was a “political campaign by people who want to destroy the organisation”.

The veteran broadcaster John Simpson said Robinson was “exactly right”.

The corporation is expected to issue an apology on Monday amid concerns about its impartiality, following criticism over how a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited in an episode of Panorama.

The controversy centres on clips that were spliced together from parts of Trump’s January 6, 2021, address, giving the impression that he told supporters he would march with them to the US Capitol to “fight like hell.” The sequence appeared in the BBC documentary Trump: A Second Chance?, which aired the week before last year’s US election.

Deborah Turness has also resigned as CEO of BBC News.

According to The Telegraph, which broke the story, a memo written last summer by a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee raised this issue, along with broader concerns about impartiality within the organisation on issues including the Middle East.

Read Tim Davie’s resignation letter in full:

“I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days.

“I am working through exact timings with the Board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.

“I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering.

“In these increasingly polarised times, the BBC is of unique value and speaks to the very best of us. It helps make the UK a special place; overwhelmingly kind, tolerant and curious. Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility.”