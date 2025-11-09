A top Welsh Labour figure has defected to the Green party under Zack Polanski.

Former Labour group leader on Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Robert James, has defected to the party as the so-called “Polanski effect” continues.

James is the first ever councillor to join the Greens in Wales and the party claims it is in talks with others “weighing up their decision”.

It comes as a Find Out Now poll carried out last week put Labour on just 15%, a staggering three points behind the Greens as Zack Polanski’s party continues to surge in popularity with voters.

The poll of 2,717 people put Reform UK on 33%, the Greens on 18%, the Conservatives on 16% and the LibDems on 11%.

Announcing the defection at Wales Green Party conference, Polinski said: “I know this will be the first of many councillors who we will be welcoming to the Wales Green Party.

“I’m delighted to be welcoming Robert in person at this historic Wales conference where members are planning how to break through into the Senedd in the elections in 2026.

“This defection of a country councillor shows that the momentum is building and more breakthroughs will follow.

“Rob is a pioneer – he was the youngest Labour group leader in Wales, and now the first councillor in Wales to join the Green Party from Labour.

“He won’t be the last – I know there are many more weighing up their decision.”

Cllr James said: “During a time when our communities are the most divided in decades and the struggles our residents face continue to grow, I have joined a party that puts people and this planet first – by tackling crippling inequality, protecting public services and safeguarding the future of our environment.

“As a Green Councillor, I will continue to fight for the interests of those living in Lliedi and Carmarthenshire, more widely, to get the changes we desperately need.”