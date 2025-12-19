Thomas Skinner is suing the BBC as he claims that it has rigged voting in order to get him quickly off the show.

The former Strictly contestant says that he has proof of the BBC downplaying his public support.

Skinner, known for his catchphrase “Bosh”, says that this happened because of his negative publicity.

The ex-Apprentice star, 34, revealed that he is boycotting the final tomorrow.

“The BBC is already facing a £7.5billion lawsuit from Donald Trump – now Thomas, a friend of Vice President JD Vance, is taking them on too”, a source said for The Sun.

However, a BBC spokesperson told The Sun that “Strictly Come Dancing’s ­public vote is robust and independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy.”

Skinner was the first contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series.

Thomas Skinner with dance partner Amy Dowden (credit: BBC)

And Skinner claims to have proof of BBC downplaying his count, even though they never make known to the public how many votes each star received.

Along with results of a public poll, judge’s scores from the first two weeks were added.

BBC announced his combined score meant he and pro Amy Dowden were in the bottom two dance-off, as the pair scored 29 judges’ points over two shows.

The pair faced off against ex-England rugby star Chris Robshaw and pro Nadiya Bychkova, who had 30 points.



“Thomas is adamant he got a larger share of the public vote and believes he has the evidence to prove it”, a source told The Sun.

“He is determined to see it through, but there’s no way the BBC will take this sensational claim lying down. They’ll robustly defend any kinds of claims that the voting was rigged or fixed.”



“Thomas was hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons — a supposed right-winger seen to be cosying up to US politicians, grabbing a journalist’s phone and confessing to having an affair wasn’t exactly the tone Strictly was striving for”, the source said.

US Vice President JD Vance got in touch after admiring Thomas’s motivational media posts, and the pair posed together at a barbecue.

Thomas later said that he has faced death threats after meeting Vance in October, a month before Strictly started.



In September, he admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married. He has three children with his wife Sinead – a son, who was born in 2020, and twin daughters who were born in 2023