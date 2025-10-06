Former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has been the first contestant voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

Yes, it seems as if the British public have made their feelings towards the bolognese-for-breakfast, JD Vance-admiring, reality-TV darling turned social media provocateur perfectly clear.

Skinner was sent packing after the first public vote, having scored a remarkable 13 for their salsa on Saturday night’s episode.

Skinner and his partner Amy Dowden finished in the bottom two, meaning they were in a dance-off against England rugby star Chris Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

And the judges unanimously decided to save Robshaw.

Skinner had been a controversial booking for this year’s series of Strictly, having become a divisive figure thanks to his social media antics.

Some of his posts not-so-subtly praise the populist politics of Farage and Trump, with Skinner using the guise of patriotism and working-class act – for the record, he went to private school – to push divisive messages.

And in the lead-up to Strictly starting, it emerged he had cheated on his wife shortly after getting married.

Overall then, if Skinner was hoping to endear himself further to the British public – beyond the right-wing, blue-tick, echo chamber he’s built for himself on X – it looks like a undeniable failure.

Bosh!