A visitor who sat behind Boris Johnson on a ride at Peppa Pig World on Sunday has said “not many people” recognised the Prime Minister, but one ’employee’ did, but we will get to her soon…

Mr Johnson’s trip to the amusement park has come under the spotlight after he spoke about it during a chaotic speech to business leaders on Monday, describing it as “my kind of place”.

Farhadul Azhar Tipu, 33, from Hertfordshire, was visiting the Hampshire attraction with his four-year-old daughter when they spotted the Prime Minister with his wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son, Wilfred.

“We were literally behind them on the ride,” Mr Tipu told the PA news agency.

“It was strange that not many people recognised him… he did attract a few people’s attention but not many people realised it was the Prime Minister.

“My daughter didn’t know who he was, she was just happy to be in Peppa Pig World.”

Peppa Pig employee

Well comedian Rosie Holt was ‘interviewed’ about the visit (no she doesn’t really work there) and it is very funny and has gone viral, as many of her clips do.

It seems quite a few people actually thought this was a real interview!

Over to you Rosie.

Here is another recent video she did about female TV characters turning men to a life of crime…

MP’s wife defends husband’s fear of female Dr Who turning men to crime: pic.twitter.com/DVwcSR9vwq — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 26, 2021

Reactions

I started to fall for this for the first few seconds of someone’s video share before I realised it was you 👏👏👏 — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) November 23, 2021

I thought this was real until the road tax bit.

I should not be allowed outside, it’s clear I’m far too stupid. 🥴 — lloydie (@_lad1976_) November 23, 2021

Zac Goldsmith 🤣😂That part made me squeal! — Dr Karen Wickett 🖤✊🏼 (@KarenWickett1) November 23, 2021

