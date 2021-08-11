A-level results were released this week and, as ever, Jeremy Clarkson was on hand with his usual “inspirational” trope.

“If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley,” he tweeted, as has become customary for this time of year.

If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 10, 2021

Privately educated

One thing he did fail to mention is that he went to a top private school.

Boarding pupils at the prestigious Repton School currently pay £12,721per term, with day pupils charged £9,437.

It comes as the divide between private schools and state schools when it comes to achieving top A-level results has widened this year, sparking alarm among education leaders.

The increase in A grades awarded today is 50 per cent higher among private schools compared with secondary comprehensives, according to Labour analysis of government data.

C and two Us

Unfortunately for Clarkson, he didn’t do so well during his time at school, achieving a C and two Us.

But that didn’t stop him from going on to enjoy a successful career in television, or so he likes to point out every year.

As ever, Twitter users were quick to pounce on the annual humblebrag. Here’s what people had to say:

3 things in life that are certain: Death, Taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson tweeting this https://t.co/HfcOmEcMBP — J (@JordanRowes) August 10, 2021

When I see Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘it’s okay if you failed your A-Levels, I did and now I’m rich’ tweets re-emerge #alevels2021 pic.twitter.com/xINHpKMPcC — Charlie 🦥 (@ChazzerFFC) August 9, 2021

jeremy clarkson went to a very famous, extremely expensive boarding school, fucked up his a levels and still ended up fabulously wealthy. a universally inspiring lesson for school leavers everywhere — Stan Cross (@tristandross) August 10, 2021

Was curious so looked it up …. my word that’s quite the difference 😲https://t.co/jGvn0MLtEx — mcbpete (@mcbpete) August 10, 2021

Don’t worry if you didn’t get the A Level results you were expecting. At least you’re not Jeremy Clarkson. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 10, 2021

However, this wasn’t the joke that really got people going and trending on Twitter.

It was this ‘clever’ wordplay on his results…

It’s trending as everyone is making the same joke but I’m still proud of you, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ybKtzfRQcY — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 10, 2021

He’s lying about his grades. He actually got a C, a U, an N and a T https://t.co/PU0uViPx29 — Aled Russ (@powerballadaled) August 10, 2021

“n and a t” is trending on twitter because of this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JelBRf9bpm — mirin (@mirinstinks) August 10, 2021

He has since gone on to obtain an N and a T. https://t.co/GzEyiD7z6l — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) August 10, 2021

You’ve got to love the fact that so many people had the same idea for the joke in response to Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet that they actually got “n and a t” trending in the UK. — SeventhEmberXander (@XanderWhovian) August 10, 2021

