There has been a surge in returns activity since the general election, with 16,400 illegal migrants deported.

Since Labour came to office, enforced returns are up 24 per cent compared to the same 12 months prior and Britain’s streets have been made safer with the removal of 2,580 foreign criminals – a 23 per cent increase on last year.

Bespoke charter flights have removed immigration offenders to countries around the world, including four of the biggest returns flights in the UK’s history carrying more than 800 people.

Individuals removed since the election include criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.

By restarting asylum processing to help clear the backlog and redeploying 1,000 staff to work on immigration enforcement, the government has been able to achieve this level of removals within 6 months of coming to office.

Commenting on the figures, home secretary Yvette Cooper said: ”This government inherited a broken asylum and immigration system. We are taking swift action to increase enforcement and returns of those with no right to be here.

“We will continue our crack down on illegal working and make progress with clearing the asylum backlog. We have now exceeded our pledge to get returns to the highest level in half a decade.

“Our priority is to ensure the rules are respected and enforced. As part of the Plan for Change, in 2025 we will go further, introducing new legislation to disrupt criminal smuggling networks and working through the Border Security Command to bring these criminal gangs to justice.

“In addition to the returns target, following a crackdown on dodgy car washes, nail bars and construction sites, illegal working visits and action against exploitative employers has soared since the government came into power, with 32 per cent more visits and 29 per cent more arrests compared to the same period last year.

“Biometric kits and body worn cameras will be rolled out to frontline Immigration Enforcement teams throughout 2025 to boost arrests and prosecutions.”

