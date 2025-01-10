George Bush appeared to snub Donald Trump at the funeral of President Jimmy Carter, who died in December, aged 100

Carter was honoured with a state funeral in Washington, before having a smaller service in his home state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden and all four living former Presidents of the USA were in attendance, with one noticeably getting the cold shoulder from some of those present.

This video is incredible. Nobody shakes hands with Trump as they sit down. pic.twitter.com/1LuRBPfQUp — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) January 9, 2025

Former President Bush gave former President Obama a belly tap in a moment caught on camera before being widely shared on social media.

When Bush entered the pew with the other presidents, Obama stood for him, but President-elect Trump and the incoming first lady, Melania Trump, both stayed seated.

As Bush went to take the seat near Obama, the older president gave Obama a brief backhand belly tap. Obama in turn patted Bush’s back, returning the friendly gesture.

Bush did not interact in that moment with Trump, seemingly ignoring him: