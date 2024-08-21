Brits heading to Europe next summer will need to obtain a €7 (£5.97) visa waiver to enter, EU officials have confirmed.

The new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is on course to be launched in the spring, which requires ‘third-country’ nationals entering the bloc to apply for a short-term visa like the USA’s Esta before travelling.

The system will replace the current manual passport stamping and will register the traveller’s name, type of travel document, and biometric data.

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, told staff working on the EES programme: “After intense dialogues with member states, with you, with the different stakeholders — I have decided that the EES will enter into operations on ­November 10.”

She confirmed that the ETIAS is due to launch six months later.

It means it could come into effect before the May half-term next year and will most likely be in place for the summer holidays.

The EU Commission states that most ETIAS applications will be approved “within minutes”, but in some cases it could take up to 30 days – raising the prospect of Brits being caught unaware by the rule change.

Once approved, Brits travelling to popular holiday destinations, including France, Spain and Portugal will have three years’ cover, or until their passports expire.

Responding to the news, European Movement chair Mike Galsworthy posted: “The European Union is improving its border control and, thanks to Brexit, we’re simply on the wrong side of it.”

