Laurence Fox has revealed what he earns on X from simply posting on the platform.

The controversial political commentator, who boasts more than half a million followers on Elon Musk’s social media network, was among several prominent accounts that shared misinformation in the wake of the Southport attacks which prompted widespread rioting on the streets of England and Northern Ireland.

He was cited as being part of a “vocal minority” who sought to sow division and “fuel their own agenda” by triggering a “thrill-seeking impulsive insurrection” by Sunder Katwala, the director of the think tank British Future.

Self-styled misogynist Andrew Tate and recently reinstated Tommy Robinson were also among those who shared fake reports from a website being run out of Pakistan.

Following the uprising, Fox has posted how much he has been paid by X for being on the platform, thanking the “woke morons” for feeding his family.

According to receipts posted by the former actor, he raked in just shy of $2,500 in August and $1,300 in July.

“The irony of demented socialists paying for my dinner whilst I sit and do nothing is not lost on me”, he added, with a lips emoji.

Let’s Block him – stop sharing his content – he’s showing us how he makes cash off his content and mocking those that follow him – pic.twitter.com/vkEOqFPYcO — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 20, 2024

