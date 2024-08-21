A TalkTV presenter ended up with egg on his face after he accused the BBC of turning Robin Hood woke – only to realise he’d got the wrong show.
Kevin O’Sullivan, who presents The Political Asylum on TalkTV and hosts What Just Happened?, took to X (formerly Twitter) to lament the decision to hand Ria Zmitrowicz the role of Sherrif in Sherwood, branding it “woeful wokery”.
But he failed to realise that Sherwood is a modern-day drama based on a real civic position in Nottingham taken up by rotating councillors, and has nothing to do with the English folklore tale.
Created and written by James Graham, Sherwood followed a series of dramatic murders in the Nottinghamshire mining village, where locals were still reeling from the impact of the 1980s miners’ strikes.
It focused on the trauma that left the community broken decades after the strikes and ongoing tensions with the police.
The six-episode series landed in June 2022, starring David Morrissey and Lesley Manville.
And now, after the first season ‘manifested’ the biggest strikes the country has seen and further disputes with the Metropolitan Police, Sherwood is back for a second series.
Watch the trailer below:
Related: Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans ‘influencer’ what her kids would make of her videos and her response is first class