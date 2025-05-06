Tesla’s UK sales have plummeted by 62% according to new figures for April.

Last month, just 512 of the electric cars were registered in the UK, compared to 1,352 in April 2024.

Only three other car brands – Fiat, Smart and Maserati – saw a bigger drop in sales, according to the data from research group New AutoMotive.

Along with representing a 62% drop in sales, this is also the lowest sales figure for Tesla in over two years, at a time when demand for electric vehicles is actually going up.

The stats are the latest evidence of a wide-ranging boycott of Tesla after company CEO Elon Musk placed himself front and centre of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Along with his role in Trump’s administration – having been dubbed his ‘first buddy’ – Musk has also caused controversy by backing far-right parties in Europe and trying to involve himself in British politics. This included reports of him wanting to make a huge donation to Reform UK, calling for Keir Starmer to be removed as prime minister, and spreading misinformation on social media during last summer’s riots.

Whilst Tesla’s sales figures have been dropping across Western countries for months now – along with the company’s share price – it had seemed their sales were remaining steady in the UK.

However, the April figures seem to suggest the Musk boycott has made its way to our shores.

In recent weeks, Musk has said he will be “significantly” cutting back his role in the US government as pressure grows on him to reverse Tesla’s fortunes.

Tesla has recently denied it is searching for a replacement for Musk as the company’s CEO.

Related: Tesla responds to reports it’s launched search for Elon Musk replacement