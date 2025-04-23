Elon Musk is reportedly going to step back from his role in government because of what he believes are ‘vicious’ attacks on him from the left.

According to a new report in the Washington Post, the Tesla CEO will depart as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at some point in the near future.

One of the main reasons for his departure is because he is “tired of fielding what he views as a slew of nasty and unethical attacks from the political left,” a source told the Post.

The source, who the Post describes as ‘familiar with Musk’s thinking,’ added that the world’s richest man doesn’t think his work at DOGE will be diminished because of his departure.

Musk’s status as special government employee was already expected to expire at the end of May, and reports had already been swirling about him stepping away from Donald Trump’s administration. Allies both within and outside Trump’s circle are said to view him as an increasing political liability.

The desire to step away from politics is likely also driven in large part by the disastrous performance of Tesla this year, which continues to see plunging sales and profits.

The latest figures show the electric car company suffered a 20% drop in automotive revenue in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same period last year, while profits fell more than 70%.

Ever since Musk inserted himself front and centre of the Trump presidential campaign, and subsequent presidency, there has been a growing backlash against both Musk and Tesla.

This has seen some Tesla cars, dealerships and charging stations being vandalised in protest against Musks’s influence in government.

In particular, there has been anger over Musk’s approach to the Social Security system. Both he and Trump have spoken extensively about how they believe the department is beset with fraud and huge savings can be made through cuts and job losses.

There are major concerns that the attacks and cuts on the department will lead to many of the 69 million Americans who receive the benefit missing out on payments.

