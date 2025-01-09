Elon Musk wants to remove Keir Starmer as Prime Minister before the next general election.

The famous billionaire owner of Tesla and Space X has been at the forefront of British political discourse in recent weeks taking aim at governments and political figures alike.

In the last few weeks Musk has demanded for Tommy Robinson to be released, suggested donating £100m to Reform UK, claimed Nigel Farage is not the right man to lead Reform UK while taking aim the Labour party.

Earlier this week he went as far as to publish a poll on his X account asking whether to the US should invade the UK and “liberate” it from its “tyrannical government”.

Furthermore, there have even been rumours of the billionaire buying Liverpool Football Club, although those rumours were quickly quashed by their actual owners.

It feels like with each day that goes by Musk gets involved further in the UK, claiming his right to do so via his Liverpudlian grand-mother.

And today is no different, with another outrageous suggestion from the South-African 53-year-old.

As reported by the Financial Times, Musk has been speaking privately to allies to ask how to remove Keir Starmer before the next General Election.

Meanwhile, he has also been scouting out the next Reform UK leader, with a possible replacement in Ruper Lowe and how he can achieve this change.

Musk continues to assert himself into the British political landscape, proving that money really does buy influence.

Many have criticised his behaviour, questioning whether it is befitting of his position in the incoming US administration under Donald Trump as lead of the Department of Efficiency.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey posted to X and said: “People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain. It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown.”

