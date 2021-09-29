The Telegraph will suspend cartoonist Bob Moran over Twitter posts targeting an NHS doctor.

Moran encouraged his 40,000 followers to abuse a palliative care doctor who posted about the importance of wearing masks on public transport to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He wrote: “She deserves to be verbally abused in public for the rest of her worthless existence. They all do.”

Why do you employ a woman who promotes disgusting ideologies, without moral or scientific justification, which lead to the deaths of children, @NHSEngland? This is pure, unspeakable evil and you appear to condone it. https://t.co/pAuTe6CLbk — Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) September 28, 2021

Legal action

Doctor Rachel Clarke responded to Moran, saying: “Why do you employ a man who openly abuses NHS staff, @telegraph?”

Moran replied: “Why do you employ a woman who promotes disgusting ideologies, without moral or scientific justification, which lead to the deaths of children, @NHSEngland? This is pure, unspeakable evil and you appear to condone it.”

Clarke asked the Twitter community to “crowdfund legal action” against Moran – suggesting the cartoonist “openly defamed me, an NHS palliative care doctor, as well as incited hate and abuse”.

I have never asked anything like this before. But @bobscartoons – a cartoonist employed by @telegraph – has just openly defamed me, an NHS palliative care doctor, as well as incited hate & abuse. If I sought to crowdfund legal action against him, might you be willing to help me? pic.twitter.com/TilzOXTmyM — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 28, 2021

Her tweet gained a huge wave of support – including from LBC broadcaster James O’Brien.

The British Medical Journal joined in, tweeting their support of Clarke: “This is appalling to hear Rachel – this is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated; there should be consequences for abusing NHS staff like this.”

According to Press Gazette, the Telegraph now plants suspend Moran – whose past tweets have included derisions of vaccinated people as “dangerously misguided” and suggestions the NHS was not being honest about pressure on hospitals.

This is fairly shocking from this @Telegraph cartoonist pic.twitter.com/Z5zF244p2u — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 28, 2021

Anti-vaxxer

He was challenged on Twitter by fellow Telegraph journalist Bill Gardner in January, who wrote: “Very serious allegations, so I imagine you must have strong evidence that the NHS is ‘lying’. Feel free to pass across. Usual work email. Thanks.”

Five days later, after Moran had urged followers to break lockdown rules, Gardner added: “There’s sensible debate on lockdown… and there’s this.”

I am unashamedly anti all Covid-19 vaccines for anyone in society.

I have never been against vaccines previously.

However, I no longer trust the pharmaceutical industry, the advisory committees or the health service.

So no more vaccines of any kind for me or my children. Ever. — Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) September 19, 2021

It comes as more than four in five university students had received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by August, a survey suggests.

The figure is now likely to be “considerably higher”, the National Union of Students (NUS) has said, as a further one in 10 said they intended to have a vaccine as soon as possible.

The survey, of more than 5,000 students between July and August, suggests that three in five (60 per cent) students who are moving into halls of residences are concerned about living with others.

This is partly down to a fear of catching Covid-19 and others not following rules and good hygiene, according to the NUS poll.

Amongst students who will be in halls of residences, nearly two in three (64 per cent) agree that all students moving into shared accommodation should get tested for Covid-19 in advance, whilst 11 per cent disagreed.

Related: Boris announces ‘galactic Britain’ amid pandemonium at the pumps