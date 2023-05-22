Eamonn Holmes has urged Holly Willoughby to come clean about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit.

Schofield will step down from the ITV show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme, the broadcaster announced this weekend.

The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show being his last.

ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday after being convicted of child sex offences.

Speaking on GB News, Holmes let rip after his co-host Isabel Webster announced Schofield was “stepping down”.

“Please let’s just stop this. He was sacked, right”, he interrupted.

“All this nonsense about him giving ‘I’ve decided to step down’.. I’m sure you did. Here’s your P45 now step down.

“Why do we propagate this language? ‘I’ve decided to step down’ and she says ‘ah the couch will not feel the same without him being there.

“She wanted him not there so what she moaning about the couch not feeling the same for? They deserve each other I suppose.”

Eamonn and Isobel then handed over to GB News London reporter Lisa Hartle, who was live outside Television Centre in West London.

The star then jumped in during the report to rage: “Holly knows the truth, the story is with her.”

He added: “Let’s just stop this.”

Eamonn Holmes reacts to Phillip Schofield stepping down as presenter on This Morning as Lisa Hartle reports live outside TV Centre in West London.

