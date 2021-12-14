An article suggesting the NHS is harbouring a “dirty little secret” has been called out in a superb Twitter thread.

The health service has been called upon to run 24/7 vaccine clinics and discharge some patients to hotels under plans set out by health leaders.

A new letter from health bosses states that the NHS will deliver “more vaccines over the coming weeks than ever before” which might include 24/7 vaccine clinics “where relevant for the local community”.

Vaccine sites should operate 12 hours a day “as standard” seven days a week, while some GP appointments will need to be postponed as the NHS prioritises the vaccination programme.

NHS England said pop-up sites could include trucks and buses in parks, cathedrals, football stadiums and leisure centres.

Chris Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty has warned ministers to brace for a “significant increase in hospitalisations” from Omicron, as Downing Street insisted no further coronavirus restrictions are being planned.

England’s chief medical officer also told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “too early to say how severe” the strain is after early suggestions from South Africa that it could be relatively mild.

Boris Johnson also warned his ministers that he believes a “huge spike” of cases of the variant will hit the nation, as he pressures Tory rebels to back his new Plan B restrictions during a Commons vote.

Downing Street did not reject a suggestion that new Omicron cases could hit a million per day next week based on a “valid” estimate from the UK Health Security Agency that daily infections are currently around 200,000.

Dirty little secret

It sounds like the NHS has a lot on, but not everyone is happy.

On Friday the Daily Telegraph ran a piece by Kate Andrews with the headline “The NHS’s dirty little secret.”

Kate appears to have picked up on the comments about it since it was published, and tweeted this.

My article for last week's @Telegraph appears to be trending. Must have hit a nerve. https://t.co/OYb8NtKzLf — Kate Andrews (@KateAndrs) December 14, 2021

Here is a video of her discussing the NHS from 2018, on BBC Newsnight…

One person on Twitter posting under the handle @Seven7Kevin took umbrage with the author of the piece, questioned her background, and how this might impact the words written in the article.

He took to Twitter to write a detailed thread discussing the issue.

Thread

1.

What is the “NHS’s dirty little secret”?



The front page of Friday's Daily Telegraph raised an eyebrow. And then I noticed who the author of this piece was, Kate Andrews.



So what is this "dirty little secret"?

A thread.

(1/25) pic.twitter.com/Z9zEjQ9ZfW — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

2.

Before I do that, let’s just take a quick look at the author of this piece.



Kate Andrews is:

– a US citizen

– Economics Editor for The Spectator



Neither of these are mentioned in the article.



You might have seen her in her numerous appearances on the BBC.

(2/25) pic.twitter.com/EFualNXWAp — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

3.

Kate Andrews used to be:



– Associate Director at the opaquely-funded, climate-change denying, NHS-abolishing think-thank, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)

– Head of Comms at the highly-opaque, neoliberal think-thank the Adam Smith Institute



Again, not mentioned.

(3/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

4.

The IEA and the Adam Smith Institute have quite a lot in common.



They’re both libertarian, right-wing and their sources of funding are opaque. But don’t just take my word for it. Here’s a chart from https://t.co/1KLMofeX34:

(4/25) pic.twitter.com/wGBKwoSiqf — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

5.

Some more info on this couple can be found in this article.

Kate was also spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK.



The current chair of Republicans Overseas UK is Sarah Elliott.

Sarah Elliott is married to Matthew Elliott.

Matthew Elliot was the CEO of Vote Leave.



Isn’t it strange how all these people are connected.

(5/25) pic.twitter.com/MS5Q1AprBU — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

6.

Kate has a lot to say. Mostly about abolishing the NHS.



I don’t know why anyone would be so against the NHS. We all pay a small amount and it’s there for the benefit of everyone.



If you can and want to pay for private healthcare, go right ahead.

(6/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

7.

We can’t confirm if she was paid to write the comment piece.

However, if you’re paid to espouse a particular point of view, I think it’s vitally important that your audience is aware of this. You have a vested interest and you ought to declare that.

(7/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

8.

Disclaimer



Here’s my vested interest. I am a UK citizen. I fund NHS services through my taxes. Any treatment received I have been very happy with and I’m grateful to everyone in the NHS. I am not being paid for this.



With that out of the way, on to the article…

(8/25) pic.twitter.com/AkaZvImZXF — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

9.

The article itself starts off with the headline “The NHS is hiding a guilty little secret” and goes on to suggest that this “secret” is falling capacity.



But falling from what level?

And why should the NHS feel guilty about it?

(9/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

10.

Kate says that the number of hospital beds has fallen since 2019 pre-pandemic level. She goes on to say that the Nightingale hospitals were largely empty even at the height of the crisis.



And do you know what, she’s right.

But she ignores the reason why she’s right.

(10/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

11.

She admits that the number of adult critical care beds in England increased during “the most difficult months of the pandemic”.



She then adds that “that success has been squandered and the increased capacity has not been sustained”.

(11/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

12.

Let’s just be clear about the increased capacity.



That happened during the pandemic.



We asked everyone in the NHS to push themselves beyond anything they thought possible. And they did it.



Often at high personal cost.



We can’t expect that forever.

(12/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

13.

It’s not really beds that the NHS is short of. A trip down to the nearest out-of-town retail park won’t solve any problem the NHS has.



A bed without Doctors, Nurses, Porters, administrators and an array of supporting staff is next to useless.

(13/25) pic.twitter.com/NfgKVexk06 — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

14.

The NHS doesn’t have a bed shortage. It has a staff shortage. And this isn’t new.



Kate admits this, but doesn’t link it back to her comments about bed. Again, the bed is useless without the right staff. This is why the Nightingales were empty. Nobody to staff them.

(14/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

15.

She says that the BMA suggested up to 1 in 3 doctors may retire early due to stressful conditions and in the same sentence says that Doctor’s pay is low compared to those in “market-based systems” a code word for Pay-Per-Use. This is her assertion, not that of the BMA.

(15/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

16.

Do you know what doesn’t fix stress?



More money.

Assuming you have enough to meet basic needs, of course.

(16/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

17.

What would be likely to relieve stress in the NHS?



More Doctors, Nurses, Porters, Admin and other staff to reduce everyone’s workload.



Who could fix that? Only the Government. But they haven't done that. They have done the opposite.

(17/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

18.

Kate concludes, saying that we are “asked to sacrifice our liberties for the sake of a health service that has not only failed to progress but [..] moved backwards”



Our sacrifice protects people.

People who might be vulnerable.

It’s that simple.



It’s basic humanity.

(18/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

19.

What this comes down to is a staffing crisis in the NHS.



Again, who can fix that? The Government.

Did they do it? No.

(19/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

20.

According to the most recent statistics from the NHS there are 99,460 vacancies in NHS England.



Some of these positions may be covered by agency or temporary staff, but the vacancy is still counted as open.

(20/25) pic.twitter.com/hjyVKQtS6L — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

21.

The source data for the line graph is here: (21/25)https://t.co/hgrlhKShI1 — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

22.

I wonder if anything happened to cause large numbers of people to leave the NHS? Any suggestions?



Every one of the GPs at my local practice ten years ago has since retired. I wonder why they all did that?



And why has it got a lot worse since 2016?

(22/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

23.

The NHS staffing crisis is a long term issue.



We have had one party in Government since 2010 and they haven’t addressed this problem adequately.



In fact, they have made it worse. Privatising the delivery of healthcare doesn’t magic up extra Doctors or Nurses.

(23/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

24.

Nobody in the #NHS has anything to feel guilty about. You have done us proud. You have worked miracles with very limited and often dwindling resources. #thankyouNHS

(24/25) pic.twitter.com/B7FzB2KFYA — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

25.

I have nothing personal against Kate Andrews.



I just think people should know who's paying her to say these things.



I think the real “dirty little secret” is why Kate Andrews continually advocates for the abolition of the NHS.

(25/25) — SeventhKevin 💙 (@Seven7Kevin) December 13, 2021

