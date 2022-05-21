A pro-EU campaigner staged a disruptive protest at a Conservative Party conference dinner in Wales.
‘Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray disrupted the evening following their conference in Newtown, Powys
Bray is from Port Talbot and regularly chants ‘stop Brexit’ on College Green outside Westminster.
He managed to break into their function room shouting “Go Boris – definitely, go Boris” before being manhandled out of the building.
The Welsh Conservatives said that the police had been called.
Watch the footage in full below:
Related: Bray fights another day as Fabricant’s legal bid flops