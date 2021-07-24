An anti-vax nurse who was recently struck off for calling the NHS ‘the new Auschwitz’ addressed crowds in London today as protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square.

Thousands of demonstrators were observed this afternoon with c onspiracy theorists and vaccine sceptics such as Piers Corbyn and David Kurten spotted.

Piers Morgan slammed the event on Twitter, posting a video of the rally with the caption: “We need an urgent vaccine against these anti-vaxx cretins.”

Kate Shemirani, a former nurse turned anti-vaxxer, was also in attendance and provoked outrage on social media after she made references to the Nuremberg trials of 1945 and ’46.

She said doctors and nurses stood trial “and they hung” to loud cheers, suggesting a similar fate could be facing modern medical professionals.

During the so-called Doctors’ trial 23 professionals, including 20 doctors, were accused of having been involved in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder under the guise of euthanasia.

Seven were acquitted and seven received death sentences; the remainder received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

The speech has provoked outrage on social media, with one person saying:

“I wake up for my second night shift and apparently people are having a big protest in Trafalgar Square and suggesting that doctors be hanged like ‘at the Nuremberg trials'”.

Peter Jukes shared a Byline video in which Shemirani made other spurious references to Auschwitz.

