UK Overview for Sunday 25 July 2021

Many areas dry with plenty of sunshine, early cloud in some North Sea coastal areas clearing. Cloudier over southern UK with early patchy rain giving way to some heavy showers and thunderstorms later, mainly over East Anglia and southeast England.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Heavy showers in the south Sunday, mainly dry elsewhere. Further heavy showers Monday, mainly in the east, and in the south Tuesday. Rain at times in the far north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rather cloudy, with early locally heavy showery rain fading for a time, perhaps with some limited sunny intervals developing. Further heavy showers developing later, with some hail and thunder possible in local torrential downpours. Driest and brightest in the northwest. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Becoming more changeable next week, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the period. Feeling cooler compared to recent days, with temperatures trending towards the average.

