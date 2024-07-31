Social media users are sharing the glorious moment a rioter in Southport was pelted by objects as he taunted the police during protests.

Nearly 40 police officers sustained injuries at the scene of violent disorder in Merseyside, North West Ambulance Service said.

The service said 27 officers were taken to hospital.

A statement on X said: “We treated 39 patients in total, all of which were police officers. 27 were taken to hospital and 12 were treated and discharged at scene.”

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose, and a concussion.

One protester was also pelted as he did a taunting dance in front of the police.

Southport rioter gets instant karma 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Y08rRhvxCn — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 31, 2024

Other officers suffered head injuries, and serious facial injuries, and one was knocked unconscious.

Three police dogs were also injured in the chaos, with Zoe and Ike suffering leg injuries from bricks thrown at them.

A third dog, Quga – who was bitten, strangled and kicked by an offender at the beginning of this month – suffered burns to her back leg, the force said.

Merseyside Police said those involved in the unrest – who they believe included supporters of the English Defence League – set alight cars belonging to members of the public, threw bricks at the local mosque, damaged a local convenience store, and set wheelie bins on fire.

The wonderful moment the Southport rioter, tending to his head, takes a brick in the nuts. pic.twitter.com/pLXaiHMKKh — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 31, 2024

Extra police will remain in the area to provide a visible presence to reassure communities.

Related: Southport rioters will feel ‘full force of the law’, says Starmer