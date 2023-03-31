Andrew Tate has been ruthlessly mocked in the latest episode of South Park as his time behind bars was extended again this week.

The influencer, who has been in custody along with his brother, Tristan, since his arrest on December 29, is to remain behind bars until the end of April. He is under investigation for human trafficking and rape allegations

In an episode called Spring Break, which aired in the US last night, a character called Randy Marsh is set on spending his holidays partying and drinking, but gets fed up with his “nerdy” son and friend.

He appeals to Alonzo Fineski – a character who looks a lot like Tate – to help.

Andrew Tate is so legendary, he's now in South Park. pic.twitter.com/C8Hww1Woyo — Top Girl Keiko, J.D. (@TopGirlKeiko) March 30, 2023

Randy says: “Look, I’m just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.

“I’m trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures.”

Alonzo, clutching a gun and a cigar, replies: “I will call some friends.”

In a later scene, police bust into the police and tell Alonzo to “freeze”.

“That’s Alonzo Fineski, the Romanian sеx trafficker,” the officers announce.

The show recently came under fire for mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and also used a recent episode to ridicule Kanye West.

Tate, 36, developed a huge social media following and online empire appealing to young men, as a lifestyle coach. The former Big Brother contestant has been widely condemned as being misogynistic and sexist and for promoting violence against women.

He denies all the allegations against him.

Two Romanian women who were detained alongside the brothers have also not been formally charged.

Romanian authorities said they had seized goods and money worth almost £3.25m from Tate’s villa, including luxury cars.

