Wage gains for American workers are beginning to slow. However, inflation soared 9.1 percent in June — the biggest 12-month jump since November 1981.

You would think that a wage increase is needed? Well, not according to the progressive Center for Economic and Policy Research.

“If we have a wage-price spiral, the Fed really has to slam on the brakes,” said Dean Baker, a senior economist at the progressive Center for Economic and Policy Research. “You can’t have that if wage growth is slowing, and it clearly is.”

“This takes an enormous amount of pressure off the Fed,” Baker said.

Uk wage squeeze

It comes as workers in the UK are set for the worst “real wage squeeze” among leading economic nations, according to a new report.

The TUC said its research suggested real wages in the UK are forecast to shrink by 6.2%, or £1,750, over the next two years, the highest figure of any G7 economy.

Pay growth will bounce back faster in other countries, with UK workers suffering the longest and harshest pay squeeze in modern history, said the union organisation.

A previous analysis by the TUC indicated that workers lost nearly £20,000 in real earnings between 2008 and 2021 as a result of pay not keeping pace with inflation.

Years of wage stagnation have left families “brutally exposed” to Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, said its report.

Reactions

Fancy getting paid less? Yeh thought not, and this was the general theme on-line:

1.

2.

Politico or The Onion, honestly, who can tell

3.

Worker pay raises: less than inflation. Executive pay raises: greater than inflation. Politico: lower worker pay to fight inflation

4.

I mean, the title was so outrageous that they had to change it…

5.

This is a real article

6.

FYI, Politico changed the headline.



A/B testing determined that "Pay raises are getting smaller. That could be a good thing for workers." is not the optimal slant for positive spin? pic.twitter.com/a6WrwU1Czn — EponymouslyAnonymous (@EponymouslyAnon) July 14, 2022

7.

Inflation could be a good thing because of pay raises.



Lower pay raises could be a good thing because of bringing down inflation.



You can't make this shit up — hdrv. (@HDRetrovision) July 14, 2022

8.

please tell me more how the average worker benefits from "smaller raises" as CEO pay increases 1000% since pandemic- how come inflation and high costs is always "resulted of workers benefit" and not the insane pay raises from the wealthy?

9.

Ummm, corporate greed not a factor?

Pay raises are getting smaller. That could be a good thing for workers. https://t.co/JspQn1RUbZ via @politico — rita rita☮️ (@vonniedecember) July 13, 2022

10.

Lmao, they're even trying to manufacture consent for poverty wages now.

11.

Hands up who would like a pay cut??

12.

Don’t be surprised if in the future, MSM use titles like:



“Why Bezos, Musk and Gates are not happy while those struggling for survival have it actually good”. https://t.co/WBfrXGxTWS — Rodrigo (@vossingrodrigo) July 14, 2022

