Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

The protestors were reportedly from Animal Rebellion ‘taking bigger action against the Dairy industry; they said on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.

BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7X9rxXqVOa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022

BREAKING: Animal Rebellion protestors arrested for sock crimes at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. pic.twitter.com/oPoDlcCkgR — Sartorial Thug 🍸(Secretary of State for Bounders) (@SartorialThug) June 2, 2022

A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 2, 2022

The force said on Twitter: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Full

The police have warned that viewing areas ‘are now full’ and advised to ‘enjoy the Jubilee celebrations elsewhere’.

The Met Police’s Events account tweeted: ‘The viewing areas in central London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are now full.

‘To avoid the disappointment of not being able to enter the viewing areas please avoid the area.’

The Royal Parks also tweeted: ‘Crowds have flocked to St James’s Park for Trooping the Colour and public viewing areas are now at full capacity.

‘Please do not head to St James’s Park but enjoy the Jubilee celebrations elsewhere.’

Watch

Protesters are carried away by police after interrupting the start of Trooping the Colour.#PlatinumJubilee latest: https://t.co/oEpDBmxlOz



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/34oWJBHR4P — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2022

