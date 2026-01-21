Ryanair has launched a ‘Great Idiot sale’ in a dig at Elon Musk after the airline company were involved in a spat on X with the billionaire.

In case you’ve missed this bizarre feud, allow us to fill you in.

It all kicked off last week when Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary dismissed Musk and his satellite internet business Starlink.

Ryanair said they would not install Starlink Wi-Fi on their planes, annoying Musk who labelled O’Leary “misinformed.”

In response, O’Leary called Musk an “idiot” and described X, which is owned by Musk, as a “cesspit.”

From there, Musk and Ryanair’s official X account have been taking shots at each other, with the Tesla CEO threatening to buy Ryanair.

How much would it cost to buy you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2026

But if there’s one airline company you don’t want to get into a social media spat with, it’s Ryanair who never miss the opportunity for a viral moment (and the opportunity for some free advertising).

The budget airline burned Musk on Tuesday by announcing they were launching a “Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on X.”

In a statement, Ryanair said O’Leary would be holding a press conference on Wednesday morning to “address Elon Musk’s latest Twitshit.”

O’Leary said: “Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics.”