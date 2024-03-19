George Galloway’s absence during an Urgent Question on Gaza in the House of Commons spoke volumes after the newly-elected MP for Rochdale – who is also considering running forManchester mayor – was elected on a pro-Gaza ticket.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has told MPs he is “deeply concerned” about the growing risk of famine in Gaza and the psychosocial impacts of the conflict, and has called for Israel to “do more” to provide land routes for aid.

During an urgent question on the situation in Gaza, Mitchell said: “We are deeply concerned about the growing risk of famine, exacerbated by the spread of disease and of course the terrible psychosocial impacts of the conflict that will be felt for years to come.

“We are totally committed to getting humanitarian aid to all the people in Gaza who desperately need it. Either ourselves, or through UN agencies and British or other charities. We and our partners are pushing to get aid in through all feasible means by land, sea and air.”

Responding, Labour shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told the Commons: “Famine in Gaza is imminent, half the population is expected to face catastrophic levels of hunger, the highest number of people ever recorded under this system. Only twice in 20 years have famine conditions been reached.

“But what distinguishes the horror in Gaza from what has come before is this is not driven by drought or natural disaster – it is man-made. It is the consequences of war, it is the consequence of aid that is available not reaching those who need it. Food is piled up in trucks just a few kilometres away, while children in Gaza are starving. It’s unbearable, and it must not go on.

“International law is clear, Israel has an obligation to ensure the provision of aid, the binding measures ordered by the ICJ (International Court of Justice) require this.”

One noticeable absentee during the preceding was George Galloway, much to the annoyance of other MPs in attendance.

George Galloway told the voters of Rochdale he would be their voice on Gaza.



Well, there's an Urgent Question in the Commons right now. And Galloway is nowhere to be seen.



Meanwhile, lots of Labour MPs demanding immediate ceasefire and suspension of arms sales to Israel. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 19, 2024

Galloway claimed victory in the Rochdale byelection at the start of the month, winning almost 40 per cent of the vote in a contest beset by chaos and controversy and dominated by the conflict in Gaza.

He took aim at Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in a victory speech that was interrupted by hecklers after a dramatic count at the Rochdale leisure centre.

“Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza,” he said. “You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Gaza, in the Gaza Strip.”

Related: Conservatives fined £10,000 for under-reporting donations