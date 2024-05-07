RMT union has led calls to boycott P&O Ferries over shocking revelations that came to light during a Business and Trade Committee hearing.

The boss of the ferry company has admitted to paying the firm’s workers as little as £4.87 per hour, nearly two years on from a scandal which saw it branded “pirates” for laying off hundreds of staff without notice.

Peter Hebblethwaite repeatedly told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee that P&O’s workers were not being exploited, while resisting calls for an independent investigation into the company’s employment practices.

The chief executive, who admitted he could not live on £4.87 per hour, also revealed he earned £508,000 including a bonus of £183,000 last year.

Mr Hebblethwaite said: “We are paying considerably ahead of the international minimum standard. We believe that it is right that as an international business operating in international waters, we should be governed by international law.”

He added: “All we want is a level playing field with our competitors.”

📹 @POferries pay just £4.87 per hour to #seafarers working in the Channel and the North Sea.

Hundreds of jobs have been driven down to a minimum illegal on land.

They broke UK law to do this.

None of the Tory MPs on this committee turned up for this P&O session today! pic.twitter.com/Ehrns6nBEU — RMT (@RMTunion) May 7, 2024

Mr Hebblethwaite’s appearance before MPs came two years after P&O Ferries fired 786 of its staff and replaced them with low-paid workers who are employed by an external crewing agency.

The company fired employees without notice or union consultation, attracting widespread criticism from ministers, unions and the public.

The Insolvency Service later said it would not pursue criminal proceedings against the company, which has been owned by Dubai-based DP World since 2019.

It replaced the sacked workers with overseas agency staff, and told Parliament in 2022 its agency workers’ pay averaged £5.50 per hour.

Since then, an analysis of payslips conducted by the Guardian and ITV News suggested that P&O agency workers had in some cases been earning about £4.87 an hour, which Mr Hebblethwaite confirmed on Tuesday.

Under questioning from @AndyMcDonaldMP , @POferries Peter Hebblethwaite continues to deny UK trade unions access to #seafarers pic.twitter.com/j7VQK75whC — RMT (@RMTunion) May 7, 2024

Committee chair Liam Byrne asked Mr Hebblethwaite: “Are you basically a modern day pirate?”

Mr Hebblethwaite did not respond directly to the accusation.

Mr Byrne later asked: “Do you think you could live on £4.87 an hour?”

Mr Hebblethwaite said: “No, I couldn’t.”

Related: Green Party London Assembly member resigns her seat… just 3 days after winning it