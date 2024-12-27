‘Rockstar’ Rory Stewart, fresh from selling out The O2 Arena, has been accused of depriving a small child of a steak bake in Greggs by an enraged social media user.

The Rest is Politics co-presenter shared a post on X which doesn’t make for savoury reading.

A faceless account going by the moniker ‘Alban’ has posted meaty allegations, suggesting the former Tory MP has been depriving young children of getting essential nutrients contained within a Greggs’ stake beak.

“I saw Rory Stewart order the last steak bake at the greggs at Tottenham Hale Station in June 2023, solely to ensure a small child could not have it”, they wrote, describing the incident as “sick and twisted”.

The story has a striking similarity to an equally depraved tale published in The Sun in 1986, when Freddie Starr was accused of putting a pet hamster between two slices of bread and eating it after he was refused a sandwich in the early hours of the morning.

Sun readers have since voted the story, titled “Freddie Starr ate my hamster”, as their favourite front page from the newspaper’s 50 years in print under Rupert Murdoch.

Starr called it “the greatest piece of publicity I’ve ever had”, but later denied the story… unlike Stewart.

