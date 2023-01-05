A Buggati Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were seized, according to Romanian outlet Spy News.

The vehicles are estimated to be worth over five million euros and were taken alongside a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.

The emissions have since been significantly reduced owing to his arrest and the fact that Romanian authorities have now seized the car collection.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected] https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg

It comes days after the 36-year-old former kickboxer was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation, and weeks after he sent a bragging tweet to climate activist Greta Thunberg highlighting their “enormous emissions”.

Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .