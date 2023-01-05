Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.
It comes days after the 36-year-old former kickboxer was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation, and weeks after he sent a bragging tweet to climate activist Greta Thunberg highlighting their “enormous emissions”.
The emissions have since been significantly reduced owing to his arrest and the fact that Romanian authorities have now seized the car collection.
The vehicles are estimated to be worth over five million euros and were taken alongside a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.
A Buggati Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were seized, according to Romanian outlet Spy News.
Unlucky.
