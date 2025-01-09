Union leader Mick Lynch has announced he is retiring at the age of 63.

Having joined the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) in 1993, Lynch served as assistant general secretary and two terms on the union’s national executive committee executive.

In 2021, he was elected general secretary of the RMT, and he became a household name the following year during the national rail strikes, when he made a number of appearances on news channels and shows.

In a statement, Lynch said: “It has been a privilege to serve this union for over 30 years in all capacities, but now it is time for change.

“This union has been through a lot of struggles in recent years, and I believe that it has only made it stronger despite all the odds.

When Mick Lynch isn't busy standing up for the working-class, he's embarrassing Tories and journos.



Have a peaceful retirement king x pic.twitter.com/CnZzEF4Xg7 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 9, 2025

“There has never been a more urgent need for a strong union for all transport and energy workers of all grades, but we can only maintain and build a robust organisation for these workers if there is renewal and change.

“We can all be proud that our union stood up against the wholesale attacks on the rail industry by the previous Tory government and the union defeated them.

“RMT will always need a new generation of workers to take up the fight for its members and for a fairer society for all and I am immensely proud to have been part of that struggle”.

Lynch will remain in his post until the start of May, when the RMT’s national executive committee will elect a new General Secretary.

Related: Liz Truss sends Keir Starmer cease and desist letter over claims she crashed the economy