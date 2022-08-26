Rishi Sunak claimed in a Spectator interview he had often been the sole critic of Government decision-making during the pandemic.

“We didn’t talk at all about missed (doctors’) appointments, or the backlog building in the NHS in a massive way. That was never part of it,” he said.

The meetings were “literally me around that table, just fighting”, which “was incredibly uncomfortable every single time”.

Sunak says it was a mistake to ‘empower scientists’ during Covid pandemic https://t.co/mJa8YNnd0E — The Guardian (@guardian) August 24, 2022

Mr Sunak faced a backlash from scientists after claiming independent experts were given too much power during the pandemic, with concerns about the economic and social impacts of lockdowns not properly considered.

One of the key players within Government during the crisis, he said “if you empower all these independent people, you’re screwed”.

Dissenting opinions

He also claimed that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.

But Sage members rejected Mr Sunak’s characterisation of the situation, while former Number 10 insiders described his comments as “simply wrong” and “dangerous rubbish”.

Professor Graham Medley, a member of Sage, said: “Government have the power, so if one member of Cabinet thinks that scientific advice was too ‘empowered’ then it is a criticism of their colleagues rather than the scientists.

“The Sage meetings were about the science, not the policy options, and the minutes reflect the scientific consensus at the time.”

Reactions

1.

Perfectly normal morning in a perfectly normal country governed by perfectly normal people. https://t.co/J6tQO7B5fv — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 25, 2022

2.

Sunak notably didn't consult scientists before his calamitous "eat out to help out" scheme, which led to increased infections. People died because Sunak didn't want scientists to tell him it was a dumb idea. https://t.co/CpJ7MpbeeN — Ian Betteridge 🇺🇦 (@ianbetteridge) August 25, 2022

3.

empowered scientists build time machine to give tory mp a wedgie every day of his life — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭🇺🇦 (@paperghost) August 25, 2022

4.

Hard to properly encapsulate how angry this makes me. From one of the ministers responsible for making sure lockdowns were too late, over and over again, and therefore had to go on much longer than they would have otherwise needed to. https://t.co/IPtizctaOk — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 25, 2022

5.

Um, I have news for you… we weren't 'empowered'. The govt (which you are a part of) continued to make policies which had no basis in science, and killed >200,000 people & disabled hundreds of thousands while we screamed helplessly at every step. pic.twitter.com/Lc8OJiEeCI — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) August 25, 2022

6.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has stated it was a "mistake to empower scientists during the pandemic". Everyone knows that when a deadly disease threatens to kill millions of people, it's best to ignore epidemiologists and listen to experts like the Coast Guy x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) August 25, 2022

7.

"It was a mistake to ‘empower pilots’ during the flight"

"It was a mistake to ‘empower writers’ during the book writing process"

"It was a mistake to ‘empower farmers’ during the farming year"

"It was a mistake to ‘empower surgeons’ during the operation"https://t.co/KSthgh1kLR — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) August 25, 2022

8.

great to hear the thoughts of Rishi Sunak, who didn't know how to use a contactless card https://t.co/a2JmDXlS3c — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 25, 2022

9.

One PM candidate telling us she doesn't need an ethics advisor after being caught organising cash for access events & the other who was instrumental in pumping up the unnecessary COVID death toll telling us scientific experts are overrated.



Fucking halcyon days to live in, lads. — woodo (@Mister_Woodo) August 25, 2022

10.

It was a mistake to empower a witless man as chancellor. His Eat Out To Help Out was one of the biggest blunders of the pandemic. — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) August 25, 2022

11.

Blaming Covid ills on overly “empowered” scientists who “screwed” the country with lockdowns is nasty, populist stuff from Sunak.



My piece on how he’s debased himself with anti-lockdown posturing and lies.https://t.co/6SHoHFHthb — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) August 26, 2022

12.

SHORT THREAD: Was just on @BBCNews responding to the comments made by Sunak & backed by Truss saying scientists had too much power, lockdowns were a mistake etc



1. They are rewriting what happened – the situation pre vaccine was very very scary with 150K dying pre wide vax. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/y8895MTTQ5 — Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) August 25, 2022

