Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.

The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.

He or she would be instructed to come forward with the first set of recommendations for rules to be scrapped or changed within 100 days of Mr Sunak entering No 10.

Brexit bashing seems to be Sunak’s attack line to get into the top job.

Man of the people?

However, is he a man of the people?

Doubtful as he admitted to having no working-class mates, went to an elite school, and married a billionaire.

So when he was spotted wearing £490 Prada loafers on a building site, the comments flooded in.

He was visiting the site with Tees Valley Tory mayor Ben Houchen.

Reactions

1.

Everyone needs to stop having a go at Rishi Sunak for wearing £500 Prada loafers to visit a building site. He just didn’t want to get his good shoes dirty. — Ross Gaines (@WTWIWF2) July 17, 2022

2.

Tory leadership frontrunner Rishi Sunak strikes his best 'pointing at things' pose on trip to the North East (though he might want to rethink £500 Prada shoes for visit to building site)

via https://t.co/SvLaQxo5hX https://t.co/E7hHNKMBXr — Marc Hoare (@020644) July 16, 2022

3.

@Prada shoes on a building site. Rishi Sunak doesn't care about looking after money. https://t.co/mIZSij4bkX — homebyeleven (@homebyeleven) July 17, 2022

4.

Has anyone checked the price of Prada steel-toe-capped working boots? I would expect them to be more expensive. It could be Sunak being careful with his money, — Matt Graham #JOHNSONREALLYOUT (@weemattg) July 17, 2022

5.

Cannot get over Rishi Sunak wearing £490 Prada loafers on a building site https://t.co/rgRHLDrAMU pic.twitter.com/2Dv2AeY1Zr — John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 17, 2022

6.

Man of the people. As long as the people are billionaires https://t.co/GzGiYden5S — Elleneff (@Elleneff) July 17, 2022

7.

They are the cheapest shoes he owns https://t.co/3Y6beUisdC — carol lloyd (@actiontodate) July 17, 2022

8.

The lack of awareness of Rishi Sunak is mind blowing 🤦‍♂️ #ToryIncompetence https://t.co/Sx1ldQvylL — Random Banter (@random_banter) July 17, 2022

9.

Seems to do well for a man that drives a Kia https://t.co/GvkBzLEzPP — Richard Cracknell (@MrCracknell) July 17, 2022

10.

£490?! Inflation has got out of control @RishiSunak!! I can’t believe you had to pay that much for *these* £15 shoes. 😱 https://t.co/hqo5W5nIlL — Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) July 17, 2022

Related: Watch: Spoof telephone caller blames Corbyn for rail strikes and everything else