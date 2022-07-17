Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.
The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.
He or she would be instructed to come forward with the first set of recommendations for rules to be scrapped or changed within 100 days of Mr Sunak entering No 10.
Brexit bashing seems to be Sunak’s attack line to get into the top job.
Man of the people?
However, is he a man of the people?
Doubtful as he admitted to having no working-class mates, went to an elite school, and married a billionaire.
So when he was spotted wearing £490 Prada loafers on a building site, the comments flooded in.
He was visiting the site with Tees Valley Tory mayor Ben Houchen.
