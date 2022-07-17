Boris Johnson’s revelation that he met with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev at the height of the Salisbury poisoning scandal suggests a “serious security breach” took place, Labour has said.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper branded the private encounter between the then foreign secretary and Mr Lebedev “unthinkable” given its timing in the aftermath of a chemical attack on UK soil.

During an appearance before the Liaison Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson admitted for the first time he had met the Russian oligarch without officials present in April 2018.

Cadwalladr

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr has been at the forefront of uncovering this scandal and an article in today’s Observer titled “Boris Johnson and the Lebedevs: how I exposed the prime minister’s defining scandal,’ has raised even more concerns about the PM’s behaviour when he was Foreign Secretary.

These are some of the stand-out pieces from the article.

This is about what appears to be a fundamental breach of our national security. A breach that potentially endangered not just our country but the entire Nato alliance. And we still know almost nothing about it.

He somehow managed to lose the 24/7 security detail all foreign secretaries have. He flew to Italy alone. And there he met the a former lieutenant-colonel in the KGB, Alexander Lebedev, a spy who was stationed inside the Russian embassy in London in the late 1980s and served alongside fellow officers who included Vladimir Putin. It was a meeting, Johnson acknowledged to MPs last week, that took place in breach of all protocols, without any foreign office officials present.

The British media and political establishment has never looked so ineffectual and incestuous. The Lebedev scandal isn’t even Profumo – it’s more serious than that. John Profumo slept with an escort, he didn’t hotfoot it out of the country with a possible stash of Nato documents to the mountain lair of an ex-KGB officer whose son he later ennobled.

BBC’s Ros Atkins has filmed a great explainer about the story, but it has been known about for a number of years.

Last week Boris Johnson told MPs he met Russian oligarch and ex-KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without officials present. Here's 9 mins on what we know about Boris Johnson and the Lebedevs. Produced by Mary Fuller, Tom Brada and Michael Cox. https://t.co/U3TTrN0vEA pic.twitter.com/zefTTMfK7J — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) July 13, 2022

Reactions

1.

"The news did not “emerge” last week…. we – the Observer Guardian …. Byline Times, Open Democracy and Tortoise Media – have been talking about this relationship to anyone who will listen for years."@carolecadwalla on the Lebedev Johnson connection https://t.co/H4cr80mEN8 — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 16, 2022

2.

Which candidates in #Toryleadershipdebate will agree to a proper judicial investigation into the scandalous connections between Boris Johnson and the Russians? The brillIant @carolecadwalla has shown more courage than any politician so far @TomTugendhat? https://t.co/2xBH0cMl3i — Chris Rennard 🔶💙🇺🇦 (@LordRennard) July 16, 2022

3.

A tale significantly more concerning than either the Cambridge Five or Profumo but inexplicably ignored for 3 years by BBC News, ITN, almost all newspapers, & the Opposition – until last week. Johnson & the Lebedevs: the prime minister’s defining scandal https://t.co/5ZEasWmdnb — Geraint Smith 💙 (@Geraint_Smith) July 16, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson and the Lebedevs: “The women are sent home at midnight.” [Rachel Johnson] had been to one hosted by Evgeny at his London home, Stud House. “I was packed off in a cab while all the men were still there.” https://t.co/fDALsi2szz — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) July 16, 2022

5.

We first heard about Boris Johnson meeting Alexander Lebedev in April 2018 – the PM’s “defining scandal” – thanks to @carolecadwalla.



It’s the most significant moment in the Londongrad podcast and it wouldn’t have been possible without her reporting.https://t.co/DeTHs1As15 — Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) July 17, 2022

6.

Extraordinary>>

"The Lebedev scandal isn’t even Profumo – it’s more serious. Profumo slept with an escort, he didn’t hotfoot it out of the country with a possible stash of Nato docs to the mountain lair of an ex-KGB officer whose son he later ennobled" https://t.co/vpRwxoXu4c — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) July 17, 2022

7.

Boris Johnson and the Lebedevs.



In April 2019 Johnson left a NATO meeting about the Russian nerve agent attacks, flew to Italy without security & met colonel Alexander Lebedev, a KGB spy in the 1980s who served alongside Vladimir Putin.



Why? pic.twitter.com/jwGjRnZODF — Marie-Ann Detests Tories & Brexit 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) July 17, 2022

8.

1/. First class explainer from @carolecadwalla on the final mind-blowing scandal of Johnson's secret relationship with the Lebedev's



Boris is a national security risk. He needs to go. Nowhttps://t.co/ro0bdqW4CR — Liam Byrne (@liambyrnemp) July 16, 2022

9.

“He somehow managed to lose the 24/7 security detail all foreign secretaries have. He flew to Italy alone.”



We’ve never had a full account from the security services as to HOW he managed to travel alone. Did he order them to stay behind? https://t.co/bKzZOOymKi — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) July 17, 2022

10.

Necessary piece by ⁦@carolecadwalla⁩ on how the Lebedevs infiltrated British politics and media. Who did Boris Johnson take as a companion to Evgeny’s palazzo in Tuscany? And what did Johnson and Alexander discuss? https://t.co/V8i0gjbT3v — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) July 17, 2022

11.

Legitimate questions here for @amolrajan, if not also @sarahsands100. The reality is too many BBC journalists got a lot too close not only to Johnson, but also the Lebedevs. https://t.co/swqIJxpgiZ — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 17, 2022

12.

“The news did not “emerge” last week…not even, as the ⁦@BBCNews⁩ claimed, the first time it had been “confirmed”. We got confirmation from Lebedev’s press secretary three years ago…” https://t.co/yodwMJpsSQ — #FBPE #RejoinEU #NeverTrustATory #JohnsonOut (@teggersmode) July 17, 2022

Related: Watch: Johnson FINALLY admits he met former KGB officer Lebedev without officials present