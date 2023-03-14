Rishi Sunak has had his third run-in with the police in under a year following a dog-walking incident in Hyde Park.

The prime minister, who received a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt at the start of the year and another fine for attending a lockdown party during the pandemic, was spoken to by authorities after he let his dog off the lead just yards from a sign telling owners not to do so.

The PM’s close protection officers were forced to intervene after his labrador, Nova was allowed to run free in Hyde Park.

The Met Police has since released a statement, reading: “We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

“An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead.”

Asked if the PM was going to apologise, a No10 spokesman said: “I’m not going to commenting on the filming of the Prime Minister and his family.”

A video of the incident was shared by a TikTok user who wrote: “Lol as if Rishi Sunak put his dog on the lead when he saw me filming the sign saying dogs must be on a lead.”

Watch the clip below:

🚨 | BREAKING: Rishi Sunak was spoken to by the POLICE for letting his dog off the lead just yards away from a sign telling him not to do so pic.twitter.com/oHSNQECS8K — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 14, 2023

Related: Hundreds gather outside parliament to protest against Migration Bill