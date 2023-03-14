I was sitting right behind Gavin and can confirm there were Tory MPs laughing while he referred to threats being made by right wing extremists. https://t.co/OtgUiW3OGq

During his intervention, Tom Hunt and Scott Benton were seen laughing, the MP said, accusations which have been backed up by Peter Grant.

Taking to Twitter, Newlands said he had raised concerns on the far right’s involvement in his constituency of Renfrewshire, which has caused security concerns for his staff.

Gavin Newlands’s fiery blowup was picked up on Commons microphones as Alison Thewliss read out her intervention during the Illegal Migrant Bill debate last night.

An SNP MP was heard calling two Tory counterparts “absolute scumbags” in a House of Commons outburst.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .