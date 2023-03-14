An SNP MP was heard calling two Tory counterparts “absolute scumbags” in a House of Commons outburst.
Gavin Newlands’s fiery blowup was picked up on Commons microphones as Alison Thewliss read out her intervention during the Illegal Migrant Bill debate last night.
Taking to Twitter, Newlands said he had raised concerns on the far right’s involvement in his constituency of Renfrewshire, which has caused security concerns for his staff.
During his intervention, Tom Hunt and Scott Benton were seen laughing, the MP said, accusations which have been backed up by Peter Grant.
It resulted in this fiery outburst:
