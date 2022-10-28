Rishi Sunak was confronted by a 77-year-old NHS patient on nurses’ pay during a visit to a hospital in south London.

Catherine Poole, who is recovering from surgery at Croydon University Hospital, said “it’s a pity you don’t pay them more” when asked how the nurses were treating her.

The prime minister insisted “we are trying”, but was given a telling off from the pensioner.

“No, you are not trying, you need to try harder,” she told him.

Mr Sunak went on to say that the NHS was important. “Yes, and look after it,” Ms Poole replied.

You can watch it below:

