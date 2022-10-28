In a must-see encounter, David Lammy and Julia Hartley-Brewer clashed over the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who previously a minister in the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, slated Rishi Sunak’s ‘coronation’ as Prime Minister, “He didn’t even get a mandate from his party’s members – they rejected him in the summer.”

Right-winger Julia Hartley-Brewer reacted by reminding Lammy that Gordon Brown was Prime Minister without an election. “Gordon Brown was president for three years. There is no election. “What happened to Gordon Brown’s mandate?”

David Lammy didn’t accept that answer lying down though!

You can watch his response below:

Related links: Minister quits and SNP MSPs defy whip to vote against gender recognition Bill