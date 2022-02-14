Right-wing commentators reacted furiously after Eminem appeared to take the knee during his halftime Super Bowl show.
The rapper stole the show in a performance that featured musical legends Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.
As he wrapped up his performance of his hit song, “Lose Yourself,” from the movie 8 Mile, Eminem took a knee and held his hand in his head—a notable gesture coined by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 against racial injustice and police brutality.
He quickly won plaudits for the move, which he was apparently advised against doing by the NFL.
But not everyone was happy with him.
‘Anti-Federalist’ Michael Nickens Jr told organisers they will pay for their wokeness in an angry tweet, while Bobby Brown hit out at the “lame stream media” for reporting on the gesture.
Reaction elsewhere was similarly fierce.
We’ve rounded up the best of it below:
Related: Express trends as Jacob Rees-Mogg says Brexit wins are ‘coming soon’