Right-wing commentators reacted furiously after Eminem appeared to take the knee during his halftime Super Bowl show.

The rapper stole the show in a performance that featured musical legends Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.

As he wrapped up his performance of his hit song, “Lose Yourself,” from the movie 8 Mile, Eminem took a knee and held his hand in his head—a notable gesture coined by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 against racial injustice and police brutality.

He quickly won plaudits for the move, which he was apparently advised against doing by the NFL.

Eminem the GOAT for kneeling even after the NFL told him not to do it pic.twitter.com/b64NL2Rz63 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 14, 2022

But not everyone was happy with him.

‘Anti-Federalist’ Michael Nickens Jr told organisers they will pay for their wokeness in an angry tweet, while Bobby Brown hit out at the “lame stream media” for reporting on the gesture.

Good Super Bowl halftime show until washed up @Eminem has to get political and take a knee! @NFL , you will pay for your wokness… — “Anti-Federalist”Michael Nickens Jr.🇺🇸 (@Revolutionistt_) February 14, 2022

Not even a min pass and the lame stream media is out here posing this kind of BS…*many people didn’t even noticed the knee. https://t.co/4Y2EEDqNjZ — Bobby Brown (@bobbyTObrown) February 14, 2022

Reaction elsewhere was similarly fierce.

We’ve rounded up the best of it below:

Anyone else notice the total lack of racial diversity in backup dancers and, except for Eminem, the performers during the #SuperBowlLVI #superBowlhalftime half time show? Eminem then took the knee, against racism, during an event that was totally exclusive of other races? WTF pic.twitter.com/6L3Z35rAx4 — Corporation🔥Armageddon 🔜 (@united_by_unity) February 14, 2022

The “fuck your feelings” crowd extremely upset https://t.co/zz19LCT7Fq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 14, 2022

