Ministers are reportedly considering steps that could lead to a fracking rethink in the UK after committing to phasing out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Two sites in Lancashire were granted a stay of execution last night as ministers considered using them for further research rather than concrete them up forever, according to Sun reports.

No10 insisted “our position on fracking hasn’t changed” following the development, cautioning that it would “take years of exploration and development before any quantities of shale gas could be extracted and wouldn’t have an impact on prices affecting Europe in the near future.”

But that didn’t stop the usual suspects from celebrating the landmark decision.

Judging by this tweet, Reform UK leader Richard Tice was over the moon about it.

SHALE PROGRESS: delighted my campaign showing results as Govt U turn likely on our shale treasure….

Now let’s be world leader in wonderful new technologies to extract our bounty, that is owned by us all. https://t.co/ZL5QIOsfod — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) March 8, 2022

SHALE GAS TREASURE: already our Vote Power Not Poverty campaign making a difference as Govt starts to U turn. New technologies also available other than fracking to extract the treasure; let’s be world leader in them. pic.twitter.com/9LM9bSfkzI — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) March 9, 2022

And so was Laurence Fox.

Fracking back on the agenda as Boris Johnson blocks imports of Russian oil https://t.co/EEsc72y2L0 — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 9, 2022

And Dan Wotton…

FRACK! — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 8, 2022

And no surprises for guessing Julia Harltey-Brewer also piled in with support for fracking.

A glimmer of sanity!!!



Fracking sites ‘to be used for further research’ rather than be closed down forever. https://t.co/hKqcIyP2JW — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 8, 2022

Cuadrilla

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, has been under a “moratorium” for over two years but the move could allow for the sites to be opened up at a later date.

Former Cabinet minister Lord Frost, who has been campaigning for the ban to be reversed, said it was a “sensible first step” from the Government.

Robert Jenrick, a former communities secretary, called for a “more pragmatic energy policy” that would ease soaring bills while the UK strives to hit net zero.

“I personally was always a supporter of fracking, I don’t think it’s a quick fix, but I think we should be revisiting that question,” he told BBC Newsnight.

As recently as Monday Downing Street had denied suggestions the fracking moratorium could be lifted in response to the Ukraine crisis.

And energy minister Lord Callanan warned of “severe environmental problems” with shale gas production, adding that “Lancashire is not Texas”, being much more heavily populated.

Earthquakes

The moratorium was imposed on fracking in November 2019 after it caused two minor earthquakes in the county.

Last month, energy company Cuadrilla said the UK Government’s Oil and Gas Authority(OGA) had ordered the two horizontal shale wells in Lancashire to be filled and abandoned.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the move to phase out Russian oil products by the end of the year will “ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected”.

He pledged to establish a new taskforce to help firms find “alternative supplies”.

The Prime Minister said Britain could not “move overnight”, with the UK particularly exposed on imports of diesel from Russia.

“But we can certainly do it and we can do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt supply, that ensures we have substitute supplies on stream in an orderly way and in a timetable that won’t affect UK business, won’t affect UK manufacturing, road haulage or other parts of our industry, but will punish the regime of Vladimir Putin,” Mr Johnson told broadcasters.

US President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports, while the European Union was also expected to announce a phasing out.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and No 10 are yet to comment on the fracking move.

Reactions

Away from the right-wing there were people furious that fracking is back on the agenda.

1.

Fracking is not a short term fix for the fuel cost crisis but it is a long term disaster for the planet. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 8, 2022

2.

As Caroline Lucas so succinctly put it on C4 News last night, there’s no time for fracking, new nuclear, or oil wells, they take 15 years, wind farms take 2-3, and solar even less. — Pete Lihou (@GuernseyPete) March 8, 2022

3.

Very good!



Let’s not forget that one of the people Johnson employed to write the Tory manifesto was Rachel Wolf. Who is she?



She’s a partner at Public First, a business which lobbied ministers on behalf of the shale gas industry : Cuadrillahttps://t.co/Q8z7skTXkg — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) March 9, 2022

4.

in all honesty I’m not too knowledgeable about fracking but as Steve Baker, Julia Hartley-Brewer and Nigel Farage are all for it thats all I need to know — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 8, 2022

An excellent thread on why fracking will have ZERO effect on current fuel prices (for years) or security and who is to gain from pretending it will.

1.

How to spot a bent politician, 101.



At the moment I reckon the acid test is: are they lobbying for shale gas? (Fracking)



The more obviously corrupt ones are currently pushing fracking as a panacea for rising energy costs, energy security, Russian aggression.



1/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

2.

But first some background:



Q: How much recoverable shale gas is down there?



A: 90 to 330bcm. https://t.co/3bCNEwZACk



The UK uses about 80bcm a year, so 90bcm is equivalent to 14 months of UK gas consumption.



2/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

3.

Q: How long will it take to get at it?

A: The approvals, geology work and site planning take several years, the drilling of 1 well takes 2 weeks, the fracking takes 2 to 3 days, then the production lasts 20 to 30 years.



The implication is if we went for fracking all out…



3/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

4.

…starting tomorrow, the gas would start coming on stream in 2 to 3 years time and ramp up to max by the late 2020's.



Q: What does "max" mean?

A: Between 5 and 15 bcm per year. ie between 7% and 22% of UK demand.



Q: Is 5 to 15 bcm/yr enough to lower gas prices?

A: NO!…



4/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

5.

…Gas is priced regionally (even globally inasmuch as demand for LNG in Asia affects pipeline price in our Europe region) The world produces 4,000 bcm a year. 5-15 bcm is NOTHING – a spit in the ocean. It will create NO measurable lowering of wholesale gas prices in the UK.



5/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

6.

Q: Will 5-15bcm a year by 2030, say, bring energy security?

A: The OGA are predicting a decline in UK North Sea Gas production from 32 bcm today to 17.5 bcm in 2030, so *at very best* shale will only slow the decline (remember we use

around 80bcm)https://t.co/FQnLrqq5Bx



6/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

7.

Sooo… fracking won't lower UK consumer gas prices and it won't provide security of supply; who DOES it benefit?



Well… even if it is only 90bcm, at current prices that is around £60Bn. With costs around £15 to £25Bn that is £40Bn clear profit (minus kickbacks to Tories)



7/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

8.

OK, we know who benefits; who loses?



Lancashire, mostly. The risks are; earth tremors, property damage, pollution of ground water, negative impact on house prices, long term harm to health and wellbeing.



And unlike North Texas, NW England has huge population density.



8/ pic.twitter.com/pNUQ7ozyaZ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

9.

If the fracking goes wrong the costs could run to hundreds of £ billions. At which point the frackers will go bust (having extracted 10, 20 years of profits first) and leave the taxpayer to foot the bill.



9/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

10.

Q: Who is lobbying hardest for shale gas?

A: John Redwood, Steve Baker, David Frost, GBNews.



Q: What do they all have in common?

A: Redwood, Baker and Frost were all in the ERG. The ERG were so deeply in bed with Legatum you couldn't tell whose feet were whose. And Legatum..

10/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

11.

is the pro-brexit think tank founded by Christopher Chandler… who also has the largest ownership of GBNews.



Chandler made a fortune 25 years ago in Russia – not least in Gazprom shares – and has been named in Parliament as a suspected Russian agent.



11/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

12.

All of this makes me think there are 2 possible explanations for the ERG MP's sudden frenzied lobbying for Fracking:



a) Straightforward Owen Patterson style influence peddling – the huge potential profits are worth greasing a few Tory palms.



or



b) It is part of a …



12/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

13.

…campaign to ditch Net Zeto and keep us dependent on gas instead switching to renewables. The 5-15 bcm will do nothing, really, to reduce our dependency on imported gas, meaning we will always be vulnerable to Russian threats and blackmail.



What I find really disgusting

13/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

14.

… is the way these creatures will seize on anything and try to twist it to support their wicked agenda. A few weeks ago, the gas price surge ( a compelling reason to switch from foreign gas to British renewables) was used to argue, somehow, for more gas less green, and now



14/ — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

15.

the very same shitehawks are using Putin's invasion of Ukraine to argue that we should halt Net Zero and set about becoming more dependent on gas than ever before. Which any sane person can see only hands him more wealth and more power in the long run.



Have they no shame?

15/15 — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) March 6, 2022

