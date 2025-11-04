Right-wingers have been exposed for their hypocrisy after they were quick to praise the train driver in the Huntingdon stabbings for his heroic actions.

Andrew Johnson had been driving the Doncaster to London King’s Cross service on Saturday evening when 10 people were stabbed by an attacker.

Johnson, an Iraq War and Royal Navy veteran, kept the train moving though before diverting it to Huntingdon station within minutes of being alerted to the attack.

By pulling in Huntingdon, Johnson allowed emergency services to race to the scene and treat those on board.

The LNER employee has been universally praised and commended for his actions.

🚨📸 PICTURED: The LNER train driver praised as a hero for keeping the train running to Huntingdon has been named as Iraq War veteran Andrew Johnson



Johnson spent 17 years in the Royal Navy and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 before becoming a train driver in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Rlm92qn1qE — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 2, 2025

However, praise from certain right-wingers has stuck in the throat for some, given their previous attitudes towards train drivers.

After Tory shadow minister Robert Jenrick thanked Johnson in a post on X, some pointed out to him his and his party’s track record of demonising train drivers.

You've changed your tune Robert.



12 months ago you were demonising train drivers as lazy and overpaid.



Compared to how much you MPs get paid (£92,000 per year plus Expenses) rail workers are worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/VZt4ggEfEX — Cllr Martin Abrams 🕊️🍉 (@Martin_Abrams) November 3, 2025

You and your party said train drivers were overpaid and pushed for automation https://t.co/ul1WWmlllk — Alfie (@alfie_t8) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, when right-wing influencer Sophie Corcoran was called out for similar hypocrisy.

After she labelled Johnson an “absolute legend,” one person was quick to share a few screenshots of previous tweets Corcoran had written about train drivers, in which she called them “greedy” and “overpaid.”