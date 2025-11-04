Right-wingers have been exposed for their hypocrisy after they were quick to praise the train driver in the Huntingdon stabbings for his heroic actions.
Andrew Johnson had been driving the Doncaster to London King’s Cross service on Saturday evening when 10 people were stabbed by an attacker.
Johnson, an Iraq War and Royal Navy veteran, kept the train moving though before diverting it to Huntingdon station within minutes of being alerted to the attack.
By pulling in Huntingdon, Johnson allowed emergency services to race to the scene and treat those on board.
The LNER employee has been universally praised and commended for his actions.
However, praise from certain right-wingers has stuck in the throat for some, given their previous attitudes towards train drivers.
After Tory shadow minister Robert Jenrick thanked Johnson in a post on X, some pointed out to him his and his party’s track record of demonising train drivers.
Meanwhile, when right-wing influencer Sophie Corcoran was called out for similar hypocrisy.
After she labelled Johnson an “absolute legend,” one person was quick to share a few screenshots of previous tweets Corcoran had written about train drivers, in which she called them “greedy” and “overpaid.”